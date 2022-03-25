Homicide suspect believed to be in Beauregard Parish

A man wanted in connection with a Texas double homicide is believed to be in Beauregard Parish.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says they have been searching for Charles Spraberry since Thursday in the DeQuincy area.

As of this morning, deputies say they're still searching in that area, and are asking anyone who lives there or is traveling through there to be on alert, and keep property and vehicles locked.

Spraberry is a white man, 5 feet seven inches tall, 205 pounds. He has hazel eyes and his hair is blond. Here's his picture:

Deputies say he's believed to be wearing a black baseball hat, but they have no other information on his clothing.

Spraberry is wanted by Texas authorities for his alleged involvement in a double homicide. He's considered to be armed and dangerous, and if you see him deputies say you should not approach him.

They're asking anyone in the area who may have a structure where he might be hiding to call the sheriff's office to clear it by calling BPSO at 337-463-3281 or 9-1-1.

