Great Pumpkin grant application now open

Grant applications are now open for Acadiana area non-profit organizations requesting support for project-based activities.

Funding for these grants comes from the proceeds earned at Latter & Blum’s Great Painted Pumpkin Festival that was held in October 2020.

Funding will be distributed in amounts up to $1,500 for project-specific, short-term activities. If selected, organizations must complete their projects between June 1 and December 31, 2021.

The monies will be distributed via The Great Pumpkin Fund, a donor-advised fund held under the Community Foundation of Acadiana. In addition to monetary funding, as many as 10 Latter and Blum volunteers will be made available to assist the winning organizations in the planning, execution, and completion of the winning projects.

Projects can be new initiatives or further development of existing projects.

“The grants, using funds raised through a fun event, reflect the spirit of our company and our Realtors’ commitment to community engagement and service to others," said Latter & Blum manager Lori McCarthy.

Applications must be submitted electronically before 11:59 pm on May 15, 2021.

Interested parties can request a grant application by emailing greatpumpkinfund@gmail.com .

Funds will be allocated by May 31, 2021.