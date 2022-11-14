Gov. John Bel Edwards attends Ambassador Caffery Interchange groundbreaking

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Sec. Shawn Wilson along with local and state officials, came together to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future I-49 South project in Broussard.

“Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state and this $136 million project is important to Louisiana’s future,” said Gov. Edwards.

This project is a significant step toward completing the I-49 corridor, which is used by more than 45,000 motorists every day. Since I’ve been in office, my administration has been committed to investing in our state’s infrastructure and this project will have a tremendously positive impact not only in the immediate area but across our entire state,” Gov. Edwards added.

Official said the $136 million, 3.08 mile project will involve the following:

Construction of a fully access controlled grade-separated interchange

Six-lane bridge structure over Ambassador Caffery

Widening U.S. 90 to six lanes

One way northbound and southbound two-lane frontage roads

U-Turn lanes

Widening and reconstruction of Ambassador Caffery to account for the new interchange configuration

New drainage structures

The corridor is said to include approximately 160 miles of roadway.

Secretary Wilson said, “Projects like the Ambassador Caffery Interchange are transformative in ways beyond where asphalt or concrete meets the road. As a future I-49 South corridor project, it is an essential piece of fabric that will serve as part of a world-class MEGA infrastructure project. So, when it comes to projects such the Ambassador Caffery Interchange project, we’re not just building infrastructure. We’re building relationships, enhancing safety, spurring economic development, improving hurricane evacuation routes, and forging connections throughout Louisiana and the nation.”

Official said the project will create improved travel from U.S. 90 from Lafayette to New Orleans .

"I’m very excited to see work begin on this critical phase as we continue our fight to get the funding needed to finish I-49 South. Corridor initiatives such as the Ambassador Caffery Interchange increase safety, improve evacuation routes, and open the door for economic development opportunities,” said Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Travel will also be improved in the immediate vicinity including the Lafayette Regional Airport, the ports of Iberia, West St. Mary and Morgan City, Amtrak and the Louisiana & Delta Railroad according to officials.

“Completing I-49 South is a priority to this area. This corridor will create a safer and more efficient drive for motorists throughout our state, as well as pave the way for economic growth in this region by creating more efficient movement of goods and services across our state,” said City of Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque.

The groundbreaking was held at the intersection of Ambassador and Hwy. 90 in Broussard.

