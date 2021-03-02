Fundraiser hopes to raise awareness of suicide, promote prevention in Acadiana

A two-week long fundraiser in Acadiana is hoping to raise awareness on suicide and the mental health crisis in local communities.

Social Entertainment and Lafayette Roofing & General Contractors have partnered with The Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services to launch the "Finding Hope Fundraiser" on Tuesday, March 2.

Organizers say the fundraiser aims to help start the conversation in the community that suicide can be prevented.

In Louisiana, on average, a person dies every 12 hours by suicide.

Donations to the Finding Hope Fundraiser helps Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services promote good mental health, suicide awareness and prevention training in the community.

The fundraiser, according to organizers, is in memory of Lafayette Parish deputy Clyde Kerr who took his own life outside of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office on February 1, 2021.

Donations to the 'Finding Hope Fundraiser' can be made between March 2nd - March 16th via The Family Tree on Facebook or via www.AcadianaFamilyTree.org.

Donors are asked to note "Finding Hope Fundraiser'' in the Designation field of the donation page for their gift to be contributed directly for the fundraiser. Checks will also be accepted between March 2nd and March 16th with the memo field noting "Finding Hope Fundraiser."

