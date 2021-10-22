Watch
Free Zydeco event at Broussard Sports Complex

City of Broussard
Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21

BROUSSARD — The gates are open and St. Julien Jams is happening now at Broussard Sports Complex.

The community is welcome to listen to the Zydeco and Cajun-Creole folk tunes of Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie.

Geno has been nominated for a Grammy Award in the "Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album" category for his Le Cowboy Creole album (2007). Geno is not only a singer or an accordion player, but also a rancher who holds fan appreciation parties annually.

Broussard Sports Complex is located at 701 St Nazaire Rd. in Broussard.

