Free COVID test sites in Acadiana

Here's a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the week of January 3.
Tests are FREE.
Testing is open from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted at the following locations and on the noted days:
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Evangeline Parish Health Unit
1010 West Lasalle Street Ville Platte LA
Mondays & Fridays 9a-2pm
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA
Tuesday and Thursday
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
• Rapid Antigen and PCR available
• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing
• Wear a mask.
• No medical evaluation available, testing only.
• Email address required for obtaining PCR results.
• Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test Results
Eligibility for testing:
• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case
• Required for Travel
For more information call 337-262-5311