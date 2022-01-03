Free COVID test sites in Acadiana

Here's a list of drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the week of January 3.

Tests are FREE.

Testing is open from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. unless otherwise noted at the following locations and on the noted days:

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Evangeline Parish Health Unit

1010 West Lasalle Street Ville Platte LA

Mondays & Fridays 9a-2pm

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA

Tuesday and Thursday

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

• Rapid Antigen and PCR available

• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

• Wear a mask.

• No medical evaluation available, testing only.

• Email address required for obtaining PCR results.

• Must wait on-site to receive Rapid Antigen Test Results

Eligibility for testing:

• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

• Required for Travel

For more information call 337-262-5311