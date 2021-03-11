Area police departments experiencing issues with calls from AT&T customers

UPDATE: Franklin PD and New Iberia PD says calls are now going through properly at their office.

Some area police departments are currently having issues receiving calls from AT&T customers.

Rayne, Franklin, and New Iberia Police are all experiencing the technical difficulties; landlines and other cell phone carriers are not affected. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is also unable to receive calls, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is experiencing some issues as well.

AT&T customers or any AT&T subsidiary customer should call 911 if there is an emergency.

All other carrier services can still contact the police departments at:

337-828-1716 (Franklin)

337-369-2306 (New Iberia)

337-334-4215 (Rayne)

337-369-3714 (Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office)

