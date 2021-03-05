Four in Acadiana appointed to Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement task force

Four residents of Acadiana were appointed this week to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement.

Jody P. Meche of Henderson, Robert C. “Rudy” Sparks Jr. of Patterson, Christopher J. Tauzin of Breaux Bridge and Raymond M. “Mac” Wade of Morgan City will each have a spot on the advisory task force representing different aspects of the Atchafalaya Basin's residents and businesses.

According to the Governor's Office, the Task Force will elevate critical issues facing the Atchafalaya River Basin and the importance of its holistic management for navigation, flood control, and restoration. It will identify and build support for new and recurring sources of funding to reinvigorate the Basin Floodway System – Louisiana Project as well as identify shared goals for restoration and enhancement of the Basin, as illustrated in project types which benefit both the Basin and the larger coastal program managed by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

Below are those appointed to the Task Force:

Thomas Edgar Ashley of Plaquemine has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Ashley is retired and will serve as a representative of conservation organizations participating in policy or projects relating to the conservation of the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Leroy J. Blanchard III of Belle Rose has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Blanchard is the president of PAI Engineering Piping Analysis and will serve as a representative from the East Atchafalaya Basin.

Victor J. Blanchard IV of Plaquemine has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Blanchard is the land manager of A. Wilbert’s Sons and will serve as a representative of landowners in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Christopher P. Bonvillain Ph.D. of Thibodaux has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Bonvillain is an associate professor of biological sciences at Nicholls State University and will serve as a representative from an academic institution doing research in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Donald J. Braud of Gonzales has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Braud is the owner of Don’s Sportsman and will serve as a representative for the recreational fishing industry in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Karen K. Gautreaux of Mandeville has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Gautreaux is the director of government relations for the Louisiana Chapter of the Nature Conservancy and will serve as a representative of conservation organizations participating in policy or projects relating to the conservation of the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Matthew H. Jewell of Maringouin has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Jewell is the owner of Jewell Insurance Agency and will serve as a representative of the commercial fishing industry in the East Atchafalaya Basin.

Jody P. Meche of Henderson has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Meche is a crawfisher and the president of the Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association-West. Meche will serve as a representative of the commercial fishing industry in the West Atchafalaya Basin.

Roswell K. Milling of New Orleans has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Milling will serve as a representative from the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation.

William Spencer Murphy of New Orleans has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Murphy is the general counsel of the Canal Barge Company and will serve as a representative of the inland navigation sector.

Robert C. “Rudy” Sparks Jr. of Patterson has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Sparks is the vice president of Williams Incorporated and will serve as a representative of landowners in the Atchafalaya River Basin.

Roy M. “Mike” Spinks of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Spinks is the regional director of operations for Enterprise Products and will serve as a representative of the energy transportation sector.

Christopher J. Tauzin of Breaux Bridge has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Tauzin is the Council Chairman for St. Martin Parish Government and represents District 5.

Raymond M. “Mac” Wade of Morgan City has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Task Force on Atchafalaya River Basin Restoration and Enhancement. Wade is the executive director of the Port of Morgan City and will serve as its representative.

