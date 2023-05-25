Fountain Memorial Funeral Home to host Memorial Day service event

Memorial day is Monday, May 29 and the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is reminding residents about their Annual Memorial Day Service Event.

The event will take place Monday starting at 9 a.m. at 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette.

The event will include a March of Honor, live music performances and more to honor U.S. military personnel who died in service to the country.

Colonel Acadiana Area for veterans and Assistant State Captain with PGR, Robert LeBon tells KATC, "It means a lot to me. It means a lot to the families. My goal is to make it the way our Veterans are not forgotten. "

