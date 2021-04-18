Former KATC host and anchor, Jack Frost, has died

Jack Frost, known to many in Acadiana as a long-time host and anchor on KATC, has died.

Frost passed away Saturday after being placed in hospice care earlier this week following a fall at home, and then a hospital stay, according to social media posts by his wife.

"With a heavy heart I'm sad to report that Jack passed away about 12:55 p.m. He had been under hospice care since Thursday, April 15 so thankfully he wasn't in pain for a long period of time," his wife, Mary, posted on his Facebook page yesterday. "His condition had been declining since he entered the hospital on March 29. His kidneys were failing and he was adamant about not having dialysis. We had a happy time together the past almost 19 years and I'll miss him with all my heart and soul. Rest in Peace, my love."

According to his page, Frost was living in Nebraska. We'll have more information on services when they are posted.

Here's a video of Jack, hosting Good Morning Acadiana and swaping stories in French.