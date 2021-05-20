Flooding prompts road closures across Acadiana

Early morning thunderstorms have caused some flooding on roadways in Acadiana.
Areas that experienced flooding on Monday and Tuesday were again having to deal with rising water.
This list will be updated as more road closures are announced.
The following roadways are closed due to flooding:
Lafayette Parish
- 1900 block Bonin Road
- Chemin Metairie at Kirkwood Lane
- 600 block at Chemin Metairie
- Espasie Drive at Savoy Road
- Fortune Road from La 89 to Jersey Drive
- Gallet Road at Savoy Road
- Gouaux Road at Dugas Road
- 100 to 200 block of Lepinay Road
- N Larriviere Road at S Larriviere Road
- 2200 block of Savoy Road
- 4200 area of US Hwy 90 East
- Verot School Road at Maple Grove Lane
Youngsville
ROAD CLOSURES AND AN UPDATE FROM THE CHIEF: The following roads are closed: • N Larriviere from 92 to Griffin • Griffin Rd at the bridge • S Larriviere from 92 to Investment • Fortune from Hwy 89 to Bonin We will keep this list updated throughout the day. Please check back regularly for any changes. Chief Rickey Boudreaux is asking please do NOT go around the police barricades when the road is closed. This will result in a $350 fine.
Calcasieu Parish
Below is a list of flooded roads as of 5:00 a.m:
SW Lake Charles
- Elliot Rd / W Tank Farm – impassible 05:00
- SC Lake Charles
- Arsene Lebleu Rd / Nash Rd – water over roadway 05:00
SE Lake Charles
- Ward Line Rd / Lincoln Rd – water over roadway 05:00
- Tom Hebert Rd / E Lincoln – water over roadway 05:00
NC Lake Charles
- 6th St / Ryder Ave – water over roadway, passible by truck 23:25
NE Lake Charles
- Luke powers Rd – impassible 05:00
- Mossbluff
- Duplechin Ln- water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00
Iowa
- E of Ardoin Rd near Harris Mott Rd / McCown Rd – passible by truck only 05:00
- Joe Spears Rd – road closed 05:00
Sulphur
- WPA Rd near rail road tracks - water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00
Vinton
- Steward Rd – impassible 05:00
- Wright Rd / Sand Pit Rd – water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00
- Wright Rd / Jowers Rd – water over roadway but passible 05:00
Starks
- Bass Lake Rd / Hardy Johnson Rd – impassible 05:00
Bell City/Hayes
- Hwy 101 – passible but water is rising 05:00
- Dolby Rd- impassible
St. Martin Parish
Due to the excessive rainfall and water across the roadway, Prairie Hwy. to Mills Hwy., and Aubrey Ozenne at Terrace will be closed until further notice.
Also:
- Chess Broussard Road
- Briar Patch Road
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies are currently assessing road conditions throughout St. Martin Parish. Additional road closures will be added throughout the day if necessary.
St. Mary Parish
Deputies are reporting streets flooded in Bayou Vista. Early morning rainfall has some streets flooded at this time during the morning commute.
Please slow down. Water is being pushed closer to houses by vehicles driving too fast.
Deputies are putting up barricades in some areas. Please do not drive around barricades.
Problem areas:
- Arlington
- Columbus
- Portions of Southeast
- Jupiter
- Universe close to 90
