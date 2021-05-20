Flooding prompts road closures across Acadiana

Early morning thunderstorms have caused some flooding on roadways in Acadiana.

Areas that experienced flooding on Monday and Tuesday were again having to deal with rising water.

This list will be updated as more road closures are announced.

The following roadways are closed due to flooding:

Lafayette Parish

1900 block Bonin Road

Chemin Metairie at Kirkwood Lane

600 block at Chemin Metairie

Espasie Drive at Savoy Road

Fortune Road from La 89 to Jersey Drive

Gallet Road at Savoy Road

Gouaux Road at Dugas Road

100 to 200 block of Lepinay Road

N Larriviere Road at S Larriviere Road

2200 block of Savoy Road

4200 area of US Hwy 90 East

Verot School Road at Maple Grove Lane

Youngsville

ROAD CLOSURES AND AN UPDATE FROM THE CHIEF: The following roads are closed: • N Larriviere from 92 to Griffin • Griffin Rd at the bridge • S Larriviere from 92 to Investment • Fortune from Hwy 89 to Bonin We will keep this list updated throughout the day. Please check back regularly for any changes. Chief Rickey Boudreaux is asking please do NOT go around the police barricades when the road is closed. This will result in a $350 fine.

Calcasieu Parish

Below is a list of flooded roads as of 5:00 a.m:

SW Lake Charles



Elliot Rd / W Tank Farm – impassible 05:00

SC Lake Charles

Arsene Lebleu Rd / Nash Rd – water over roadway 05:00

SE Lake Charles



Ward Line Rd / Lincoln Rd – water over roadway 05:00

Tom Hebert Rd / E Lincoln – water over roadway 05:00

NC Lake Charles



6th St / Ryder Ave – water over roadway, passible by truck 23:25

NE Lake Charles



Luke powers Rd – impassible 05:00

Mossbluff

Duplechin Ln- water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00

Iowa



E of Ardoin Rd near Harris Mott Rd / McCown Rd – passible by truck only 05:00

Joe Spears Rd – road closed 05:00

Sulphur



WPA Rd near rail road tracks - water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00

Vinton



Steward Rd – impassible 05:00

Wright Rd / Sand Pit Rd – water over roadway, passible by truck 05:00

Wright Rd / Jowers Rd – water over roadway but passible 05:00

Starks



Bass Lake Rd / Hardy Johnson Rd – impassible 05:00

Bell City/Hayes



Hwy 101 – passible but water is rising 05:00

Dolby Rd- impassible

St. Martin Parish

Due to the excessive rainfall and water across the roadway, Prairie Hwy. to Mills Hwy., and Aubrey Ozenne at Terrace will be closed until further notice.

Also:



Chess Broussard Road

Briar Patch Road

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies are currently assessing road conditions throughout St. Martin Parish. Additional road closures will be added throughout the day if necessary.

St. Mary Parish

Deputies are reporting streets flooded in Bayou Vista. Early morning rainfall has some streets flooded at this time during the morning commute.

Please slow down. Water is being pushed closer to houses by vehicles driving too fast.

Deputies are putting up barricades in some areas. Please do not drive around barricades.

Problem areas:



Arlington

Columbus

Portions of Southeast

Jupiter

Universe close to 90

