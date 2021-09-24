FEMA outreach to Ida survivors continues

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are continuing to operate in three Acadiana parishes to help those affected by Ida.

Iberia Parish

Canvassing Operation near Lowe's Hardware, New Iberia

2816 Highway 14 New Iberia, LA 70500

St. Martin Parish

Canvassing Operations near St. Martin Parish Library and surrounding locations

St Martin Parish Library - 201 Porter St. - Martinsville, LA 70582

St. Mary Parish

Canvassing Operations in surrounding areas near Walmart in Franklin

200 Northwest Blvd Franklin, LA 70538

FEMA also has a Temporary Disaster Recovery Center in Morgan City. The center will be open on a short-term basis, while locations for longer-term facilities are being identified and set up.

It's located at the Senior Center, 4014 Chennault Street, in Morgan City. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day.

