FEMA awards additional $33.7 million in Hurricane Laura grants

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has awarded an additional $33.7 million in grants to Louisiana communities still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The Public Assistance grants go to governments and nonprofits after a disaster and helps protect people and property, clean up neighborhoods, put utilities back in order, and repair roads and bridges, among other projects.

Applicants were asked to provide FEMA with thorough documentation to support damage claims and, following approvals by FEMA and GOHSEP, funding is awarded.

Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain private non-profit organizations.

Recent Grants Awarded in the state of Louisiana:

Allen Parish: $7,395,643 awarded to Allen Parish for debris removal operations. A total of 550,897 cubic yards (CY) of debris were removed from within the applicant's jurisdiction.

Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc.: $16,890,557 awarded to the Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op Inc. for emergency protective measures. Hurricane Laura interrupted the electrical supply to significant areas of southeast Louisiana, creating a need to respond to an immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public.

Lafayette Parish: $1,678,092 awarded to the Lafayette Parish Consolidated Government for permanent repairs to their electricity generation and distribution system.

Vermilion Parish: $3,956,001 awarded to the Vermilion Parish for debris removal operations. In response to the event, the parish utilized contract labor to remove 265,868 CY of debris.

Rapides Parish: $1,229,097 awarded to Rapides Parish for debris removal operations. The parish utilized contract labor to remove a total of 690,605 CY of debris.

Town of Kinder: $1,225,367 awarded to the Town of Kinder for debris removal operations due to the threat to the health and safety of the general public. The town utilized contract services to remove a total of 122,691 CY of debris.

City of Oakdale: $1,418,809 awarded to the City of Oakdale for debris removal operations due to the threat to the health and safety of the general public. The city utilized contract labor to remove a total of 101,664 CY of debris.

