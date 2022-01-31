FEMA announces extension for hurricane housing in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Nearly 2,000 households that survived Hurricanes Laura and Delta in Louisiana are getting more time in FEMA-provided housing as they complete the final steps of their recovery.

The original end for the temporary housing program was scheduled for Feb. 28.

The American Press reports an extension may give occupants until October 31 to complete their housing plan.

As of part of the extension, beginning on March 1, occupants will be charged an income-related monthly rent though it could be far below fair market rates for comparable properties.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel