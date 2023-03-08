Fans react to big win for Louisiana Men's Basketball

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Louisiana Men's Basketball scooped up that Sun Belt Monday night, and fans are eating it up now as the boys are back in town preparing for their first NCAA Tournament in nearly 10 years.

"Everybody from Louisiana has heart, everybody," said UL "super senior" Prince Makhail. "We put our heart and soul into everything here in Louisiana, and everybody on that basketball team deserved what they got and that's why it happened."

But besides the players, no one is more excited about this "dub" than the fans. Many told KATC they expect nothing less from their Ragin' Cajuns.

Take Laurie and Kenneth James, for example, who were sitting courtside at the game in Pensacola and back in Arlington, TX in 2014. UL alumni themselves, they said their love for UL led to their love for each other, and games like Monday's remind them of just that.

"It was high, low, over time, it could not possibly have been more exciting," Laurie said. "When you work so hard for something, at the end of the day when you see the dream become a reality, there's nothing like that and when you know that you were part of that journey, it's something that I will have forever."

Several fans told KATC that even if you're not into sports, it's hard to stay that way when there's a game like this year's Sun Belt Conference Championship.

"Everyone came together, we were all high-fiving and hugging and the guy sitting next to me became my best friend by the end of the night because it was such a cool night," Rebecca Doucet, Associate Vice President of Development at UL, said. "The anticipation, just to be a part of that history and celebrate the success of the team, the hard work, the dedication, I highly recommend it."

Keep it tuned to KATC for the latest updates for all things sports and March Madness.

