Faith House looking for volunteers to staff family fall fun event

Faith House is excited to host our Domestic Violence Awareness month event, Fallin’ Into Fun!

This is a FREE family fun event including food, trick or treating, and carnival games for all ages. It's being held in October to celebrate domestic violence awareness month.

Fallin’ Into Fun will be held Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 at Moncus Park.

If you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering, please contact KaylaA@faithhouseacadiana.com for more information.

Faith House is a domestic violence crisis center whose mission is to provide safety, shelter, empowerment and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and their children. The center hassix components: an emergency shelter, a non-residential program, a transitional housing program, a permanent housing program, a 24-hour

crisis line and a public education program. Faith House provides services in seven parishes throughout south and central Louisiana.

To learn more about domestic violence and Faith House services visit www.FaithHouseAcadiana.com.