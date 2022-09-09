Events across Acadiana in remembrance of 9/11

Many across Acadiana plan to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001 as well as survivors and service members.

Sunday, September 11, 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks on America.

Below is a list of events taking place for this National Day of Service and Remembrance:

Volunteer Louisiana:

Volunteer Louisiana is looking for volunteers to help with the tribute of victims, survivors, and those who rose up in service in response to the attacks. For more information or to volunteer visit Volunteer Louisiana.

Patriot Day Ceremony:

A celebration honoring patriots who serve our country will take place in New Iberia Sunday.

Date: Sep 11, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Steamboat Pavilion at Bouligny Plaza

Address: 102 W. Main St., New Iberia 70560

Phone: (337) 367-0308

Lafayette Fire Department Commemoration:

The 21st Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 will be this Sunday, at 9:00 a.m. at Parc Sans Souci. The Lafayette Fire Department and first responders throughout the parish will pay respect to the fallen heroes and victims in the 9/11 attack 21 years ago.

We will continue to update this list as more events are shared.