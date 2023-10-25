VPHS Bulldogs celebrate life and legacy of Montavis Seraille

The Ville Platte community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old student-athlete, Montavis "Montae" Seraille.

Seraille was shot and killed on Friday and his family members, friends and teammates are still searching for answers.

"I was just speechless," Sage Papillion, one of Seraille's teammates said. "All I could do is just sit there and cry. I started thinking about all of the memories we had together. I was just speechless the whole time."

Seraille was a Center on the VPHS boys varsity basketball team. His coach, Launey Coward said he was the ideal athlete to work with.

"It was one of those calls you never want to get in the middle of the night," Coward said. "It was like four in the morning and you're getting this call and you're not believing it, you can't believe this."

Montae's classmates, teammates and instructors wore purple on Tuesday to celebrate his life and legacy.

Chenile Tezeno, Principal of Ville Platte High said Montae's mark is unforgettable.

"I would want to remember Montae as just a humble kid," Tezeno said. "A very humble child, full of life inside of him and he was always happy. I can't think of a moment where I saw him upset...When you told him something it was always yes ma'am...I would like to keep his memory as the shining light."