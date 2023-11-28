VPD Investigates Fatal Shooting in Gabriel Villa

Ville Platte police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead this weekend.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Latour Street in the Gabriel Villa apartment complex.

While the victim's identity has not been released, some residents like Davis Arclise hope more police officers become visible in the community.

"Back in the days, cops were always on the beat," Arclise said. "There's nobody on the beat. They're just riding. Get out of the car. Walk around and see what's going on."

Arclise said he's noticing an uptick in gun violence among millennials.

"There's no cop walking around," Arclise said. "That's why all of these shootings are going on. Guys are walking around carrying guns...it's not cool at all."

While police are still searching for the person(s) responsible for the fatal shooting, 25-year-old Malcolm Holmes said he was just visiting his loved ones for the holidays and did not expect gunfire in the complex.

"Bullets don't have any names on them," Holmes said. "So, I'll say a prayer to whoever got shot, I feel bad for them."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting in Gabriel Villa is encouraged to contact Ville Platte police.

