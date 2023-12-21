Ville Platte Residents Raise Concerns About Traffic Safety

Several Ville Platte homeowners are raising concerns about speeding in residential neighborhoods.

Carrol Edwards said he tries to stay to himself, but witnessing dogs lying lifeless on the side of the road is disturbing.

"That's wrong," Edwards said. "You can at least stop for the dog, instead of running them over and letting them die."

Edwards said while he sees many drivers in a hurry, he does his part by driving safely.

"I'm always following the speed limit," Edwards said. "I'm not trying to get a ticket."

The National Library of Medicine reports stray animals are one of the most under-recognized factors that lead to animal-vehicle collisions.

Wanda Joubert is a retired teacher and a life-long resident of Ville Platte.

Joubert doesn't own a car, yet she walks to clean up litter in the streets.

After noticing an increase in drivers failing to stop at intersections, Joubert said she only walks during the day.

"People just pass through the intersection and they're going very fast," Joubert said. "They never stop at the stop sign."

Joubert said she encourages other pedestrians to be vigilant and mindful of their surroundings near South East Railroad Avenue and East Pine Street.

