Ville Platte Hunter Informs Community Amid Deer Season

Hunting season is in full swing and some outdoorsmen are enjoying it.

Michael Fontenot said he started hunting at the age of 10 and hunts for deer meat at least three to four times per week.

"Prime deer season is the rut," Fontenot said. "It's the breeding season. That's when the bigger deer are chasing the female deer."

Fontenot said he started seeing more deer footprints the week after Thanksgiving and prefers to hunt the bucks/males.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the law requires hunters to obtain a license and deer tags to participate.

"Deer tags are a little piece of paper that you fill out where you killed the deer and the date you killed it," Fontenot said. "The deer tag has to be placed on the animal before you move it from the spot it was killed in."

Hunters are also required to validate their deer via phone or online, within 72 hours of harvesting. For more information on deer hunting rules and regulations, visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/electronic-tags.