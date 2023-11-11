Students in Ville Platte Host Second Annual Veteran's Day Parade

Students, faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Elementary School said it's a great day to celebrate our veterans and they're not waiting until Saturday to do it.

On Friday afternoon, high school and elementary school students partnered for their second, annual Veteran's Day Parade.

Nine-year-old Jonah Fontenot said he's enjoying being outside of the classroom to celebrate those who served.

"Veterans help protect our country and all of the world," Fontenot said.

The drive-thru parade featured patriotic horses dressed in red, white and blue, the Sacred Heart School's marching band and a host of veterans and their supporters.

Students cheered on vets as they drove by and waived their flags to say 'Thank you."

Joseph Soileau is the first Vice President of the Louisiana Vietnam Veterans of America organization.

He said he was thankful to the community for their support.

"I served in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970," Soileau said. "It was a long, fought battle, one of the longest wars in history. 10 years, it started in 1965 and ended in 1975."

Veteran Bobby Lafleur said he served in the Desert Storm War and despite some of the tragedies, he wouldn't trade the experience.

"I enjoyed the military," Lafleur said. "It took me places that I would've never seen without being in the military...some good and some bad...all in all, a good experience."

If you'd like to participate in the third, annual Veteran's Parade in Ville Platte, be sure to check out Sacred Heart's website for updates.