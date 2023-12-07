Rural communities in Ville Platte are gaining access to high-speed Internet

Whether you're into streaming, online dating, or conducting research, residents in Evangeline Parish will now have access to high-speed internet.

Brightspeed, a fiber internet company is providing connectivity to several residents in rural neighborhoods.

Eris Jones said she recently purchased a new home in Ville Platte. Jones said she believes getting the community connected is important.

"It runs kind of slow if you playing a game," Jones said. "My grandson and son, they do a lot of gaming."

Jones also feels the internet is necessary, especially for staying connected with loved ones.

"Not only is it important for doing your own business, but just to keep in contact with family also," Jones said. "It's real good to have the Internet."

Charles Landreneau is a supervisor for Brightspeed and a spokesperson for the company. He said times have changed and people living outside of major cities should be connected too.

"It was viewed in the past as a luxury, but nowadays, it's important," Landreneau said. "People need it every, day. Children need it for school, businesses need it for their services to provide, and just everyday entertainment is streamed."

Landreneau said Brightspeed is also offering incentives and there are also packages for people on fixed incomes.

For more information on how you can sign up, please visit https://www.brightspeed.com/.