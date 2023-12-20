Mamou Teachers Recognized for French Immersion Program

Mamou Elementary School is gaining recognition for teachers' commitment to the French Immersion program.

Teachers, faculty and staff in Mamou make it a point to highlight Louisiana's history and culture by teaching students the French language.

Arthur Valliere said his three children attended Mamou Elementary and he was pleased with the quality of their education.

"My little girl took French," Valliere said. "Her name is Harmony Paige Valliere...She learned a lot. She learned how to talk sassy to me in French."

Jacelyn and Elijah Boenig attend Mamou Elementary School. The Boenigs said they enjoy their classmates and the curriculum.

"French class is fun," Jacelyn said. "I learned how to count in French, how to talk in French, and the French kids are learning how to speak English."

Elijah said Mamou Elementary was very exciting on Tuesday.

"Today was the best day ever," Elijah said. "We had a party after super snack and then some candy, and we listened to a song, etc."