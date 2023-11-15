Mamou Acadian Press Will Cease Publication Before New Year

Publications for the 56-year-old Mamou Acadian Press will be coming to an end before the New Year.

Garland Forman, who publishes the paper said the local economy has led to the changes and the decision has been on the table for a while now.

"The Mamou community has been very, good for the paper for 56 years and we're sorry that we had to make that decision," Forman said.

The Acadian Press has been serving more than three-thousand homes over the years, but cannot keep up with the price of inflation.

Instead, Garland is encouraging readers to subscribe to the Ville Platte Gazette, which will continue to publish weekly.

Several residents across Evangeline Parish have taken to Facebook to express their admiration for the Mamou Acadian Press, some stating they are sad to see it go.

Garland announced the publication will cease following the Tuesday, December 26 issue.