Louisiana's 56th Annual Swine Festival Returns to Evangeline Parish

There's one place where pork-lovers and carnival riders unite, and it's called Louisiana's Annual Swine Festival.

Residents and visitors from across the state are celebrating "The Feeder Pig," an animal that is a staple in Louisiana's agriculture industry and culture.

2023 Swine Festival-goers Wesley and Brilee LaPoint said they look forward to the festivities every year.

"I like how everybody gets to have fun around this time of year," Brilee said. Wesley said he enjoys the candied apples and the carnival rides too.

"This just tastes like happiness and I'm back in my childhood," Wesley said.

Parents and children are getting a chance to play carnival games for prizes, try different pork dishes and see the King and Queen of this year's festival.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory was crowned King of the 2023 Swine Festival. He said this is an opportunity he did not see coming.

"It's an honor to me on a personal level to be selected as the King," Guillory said.

The festival kicks off at noon all weekend at The Fair Grounds (Town Park).

Admission is five dollars for children in Pre-K and up.

Attendees can expect a Hog Call and Boudin Eating Contest on Saturday at 8 o'clock.