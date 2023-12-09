Coushatta Tribe Hosts Annual Winter Fest in Elton

The Coushatta, are a federally-recognized group of Native Americans who live across the United States, particularly in Oklahoma, Texas and Evangeline Parish.

On Friday, the Louisiana tribe hosted their annual Winter Fest in Elton. The event is designed to help kick-start the holiday festivities and bring people together to preserve The Coushatta culture.

Jonathan Cernek is the Chairman of The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. He said the chewbacca soup is a signature dish prepared for the community.

"One of the things we display like a lot of South Louisiana is our food," Cernek said. "The culture is always brought about with a meal, we give thanks, we're just getting into a season of Christmas."

This year's Winter Fest was held near The Coushatta Tribe Administration building—featuring games, food, and fellowship.

21-year-old Malcolm Robinson helped to feed attendees while preserving his family chewbacca recipe for future generations.

"It feels good doing it with my grandpa and learning the ways," Robinson said. "I'm demonstrating this to some of the younger crowd and even the older ones that don't come around as much."

The Coushattas wrapped up Friday night with a free fireworks show and are hosting an exclusive breakfast for members on Saturday.

Anyone interested in learning about Native American culture, customs, and history is encouraged to visit The Coushatta Association at 1940 CC Bel Road in Elton.