Burn ban lifted in Evangeline Parish

The burn ban in Evangeline Parish has been lifted.

Police Jury President Bryan Vidrine says he has discussed the matter with several fire chiefs, and if the situation gets out of hand, the burn ban will be reinstated.

In August, a statewide burn ban was issued by the state because of extremely dry conditions and high temperatures. In September, the ban was modified to allow parishes to opt out.

