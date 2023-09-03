SFM: Frequently asked questions about the statewide burn ban

STATEWIDE — On August 7, 2023, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal enacted a statewide burn ban due to dry conditions.

Subsequently, on August 25, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry enacted an immediate ban on prescribed burns, while Governor John Bel Edwards issued an executive order prohibiting all agricultural burning. On the same day, the State Fire Marshal updated its burn ban, encompassing all private burning activities.

Here are the key facts related to frequently asked questions received by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office:



Outdoor Burning: No outdoor burning is allowed under any circumstances. This includes campfires, debris burning, and any other activities involving open flames or sparks. Outdoor Activities: The ban encompasses all activities that involve fire or flames outdoors. Anything that could potentially produce a spark or flame is strongly discouraged to prevent fire outbreaks. Outdoor Cooking: While outdoor cooking itself is not prohibited, extreme caution is urged. If your outdoor cooking leads to a situation where the fire department needs to respond, you may face citation. This rule applies regardless of your fuel source, be it propane, charcoal, pellets, or any other. Yard Work and Machinery: Mowing and yard work are not banned activities. However, it is highly recommended to refrain from these activities, especially on or near dry, brown, dead grass, due to its increased flammability. Operating hot machinery or engaging in any activity that could potentially create sparks should be avoided during this period.

If you're not sure whether an activity is allowed, don't do it, says the SFM. In addition, if you see a fire, call 911 immediately to ensure that the fire department can respond and extinguish the fire quickly.