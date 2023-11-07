Acadiana Musician Celebrates Louisiana's Swamp Pop Museum 13th Anniversary

There would be no such thing as Swamp Pop music, without living legend Johnny Allan and some of his friends of the 1950s.

Now, music lovers across Acadiana are celebrating the 13th anniversary of Louisiana's Swamp Pop Museum, a space designed to help preserve and highlight its rich history and culture.

Allan, a Rayne native and world-renowned composer said the Swamp Pop music helped him travel the world and become a trailblazer in the entertainment industry.

"Swamp Pop is several music genres combined into one," Allan said. "I try to impress that on people that there are a lot of songs being played now that are not swamp pop. To be swamp pop you almost have to have grown up in the 30s or early 40s because this swamp pop music came about in the late 50s."

When Swamp Pop music was created, Allan said he and several of his friends were only teenagers at the time.

Allan said he never really mastered the steel guitar and the drums he played, but he was talented enough to become a reputable composer and an international artist.

"I just knew enough to enable me to compose songs which I have today composed 150 to 175 songs," Allan said.

Fast-forward to 85 years and counting, Allan said he's traveled to all seven continents and performed Swamp Pop music all over the world.

Now, his work along with many other Swamp Pop musicians is documented and displayed in the Swamp Pop Museum.

Sharon Fontenot is the Curator for the museum. She said she grew up listening and dancing to Swamp Pop music and it's a great honor to call Allan her friend.

"By the time I really started to get interested in music and dancing, and boys and all of the high school things, it was well established that that was the only music that was played at teenage functions," Fontenot said.

Whether you were growing up in South Louisiana or Texas, Fontenot said Swamp Pop music was the sensational genre her generation loved.

Allan and more than 17 other Swamp Pop musicians have earned accolades, billboard recognition, and more over the years.

He said he's proud of his hit single, Promise Land, which is still played all over the world, today.

Anyone interested in learning more about Allan's impact and the history of Swamp Pop music is encouraged to visit the Swamp Pop Museum in Ville Platte.

