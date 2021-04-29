Eunice Police investigate shooting at intersection of South Second Street and Maple Avenue

EUNICE, La. — The Eunice Police Department are investigating a shooting at the intersection of South Second Street and Maple Avenue Thursday that left two people injured.

According to Chief Randy Fontenot, the shooting took place in front of a store just after 1 p.m.

Fontenot says they believe there were two people injured, but that one of the victims may have fled the scene.

The remaining victim was transported to a local hospital for their injuries, but Fontenot said their current condition is unknown.

EPD has taken one suspect into custody, but have not released more details.

The shooting remains under investigation.

