'Elite 97' nurses honored at drive-thru banquet

A number of area organizations came together Tuesday to honor a special group of Acadiana healthcare providers.

The 2021 Elite 97 Nurses Banquet, held at Townsquare Media in Lafayette, recognized 97 special nurses, nominated by friends, family members, even strangers.

Because of the pandemic, organizers decided to have the banquet drive-thru style in the station's parking lot instead of in-person. Each honoree simply had to "zip through" the parking lot as they were recognized for their hard work.

Nurses received a hot meal from Petroleum Club and gifts from Service Chevrolet Cadillac, and Home Furniture Plus Bedding who sponsored the event, along with some special surprises from 97.3 The Dawg.

"It's a way for the community to say thank you for all you're doing, all you've done, and all you're going to do in the future," said Bruce Mikells, Director of Content at Townsquare Media.

Read more about the banquet and see the names of all 97 honorees here.

