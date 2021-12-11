Election Day around Acadiana

A reminder for voters around Acadiana, today is Election Day.

Voters can now vote at the polls until 8 P.M. tonight.

In New Iberia, voters will decide who will be the city's next marshal after November's election ended with a runoff.

Iberia Parish Clerk of Court says this election is dependent on your address and only registered voters living inside the city limits of New Iberia can vote in this election, particularly in Squirrel Run Levee District.

The candidates for New Iberia City Marshal runoff race are:

In St. Mary, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, Acadia and St. Landry parishes there will be local propositions that need to be voted on.

Be sure to tune in tonight on KATC TV-3 at 10 P.M. to see Election Day results.

Election Day was rescheduled to today because of Hurricane Ida.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel