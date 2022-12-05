Early voting has ended; here are the numbers for Acadiana

Early voting for the December 10 election ended on Saturday.

If you want to see what's on the ballot, click here.

Statewide, 110,089 voters cast their ballot early. That's about a 4 percent turnout.

Here are the turnout numbers for Acadiana, broken down by parish:

Acadia Parish: 1,776 of 39,372 voters cast ballots early; that's about 4 percent turnout.

Calcasieu Parish: 3,122 of 127,166 voters cast ballots early; that's about 2 percent turnout.

Evangeline Parish: 762 of 21,793 voters cast ballots early; that's about 3 percent turnout.

Iberia Parish: 1,312 of 46,247 voters cast ballots early; that's about 3 percent turnout.

Jeff Davis Parish: 776 of 21,041 voters cast ballots early; that's about 4 percent turnout.

Lafayette Parish: 5,869 of 160,500 voters cast ballots early; that's about 4 percent turnout.

St. Landry Parish: 2,060 of 58,572 voters cast ballots early; that's about 4 percent turnout.

St. Martin Parish: 1,216 of 37,040 voters cast ballots early; that's about 3 percent turnout.

St. Mary Parish: 733 of 32,122 voters cast ballots early; that's about 2 percent turnout.

Vermilion Parish: 973 of 38,131 voters cast ballots early; that's about 3 percent turnout.

If you want to see the Secretary of State's statistics for early voting, click here.

If you want to see the Secretary of State's voter registration statistics as of December 1, click here.

Here are some details on the election from the Secretary of State:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, December 10. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.

● Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

● Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.