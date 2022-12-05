December Election: What's on the ballot?

The December 10 election is coming up.

The polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and as always, if you are in line at 8 p.m. you will be able to vote.

Here's what's on the ballot, by parish. To see information about the proposed constitutional amendments, which are on every ballot statewide, scroll down.

If you want to see what ballot you will be voting on, click here. You can search by parish, but you can also look up your ballot based on your address.

ACADIA PARISH

There's a run-off for Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 5. The candidates are "Chuck" Broussard, a Democrat, and Cheryl Myers, a Democrat.

In the City of Crowley, there are two run-offs:

In the race for Mayor, Chad Monceaux, a Republican, faces "Tim" Monceaux, a Republican. We interviewed all the candidates in the primary; to see Chad Monceaux's interview click here. To see Tim Monceaux's interview click here. To see the questions we asked them, click here.

Also in Crowley, there's a run-off for Police Chief. In that race, Scott Fogleman, a Republican, faces Troy Hebert, a Democrat. We interviewed all the candidates in the primary; to see the questions we asked them and their answers, click here.

There's a run-off for Alderman Ward 1, Town of Church Point between Certerra "Chops" Joseph, a Democrat, and Gene Malbrough, a Democrat

In the run-off for Alderman Ward 2, City of Eunice, Germaine Simpson, a Democrat, faces "Jackie JuJu" Vallare, also a Democrat.

EVANGELINE PARISH

In the run-off for Mayor Village of Turkey Creek, Bert K. Campbell, a Republican, faces Victoria "Vicki" Chaddrick, a Republican.

In the run-off for Alderman at Large Town of Mamou Ricardo "Reko" Goodley, a Democrat, faces Jimmie "JT" Thomas, a Democrat.

For the Alderman District 3, Town of Mamou seat, Eugene Manuel, an Independent, faces Allen S. Noel Sr., a Democrat.

For the Alderman District B, City of Ville Platte seat, Anna L. Frank, a Democrat, faces Jerry Joseph, a Democrat.

For the Alderman District D, City of Ville Platte seat, Jordan Anderson, a Democrat, faces Shawn C. Roy, a Democrat.

In the run-off for the Alderman District E, City of Ville Platte seat, Christina F. Sam, a Democrat, faces Adam Toussaint, a Democrat.

There are also two tax renewals on the ballot:

Fire Protection District No. 2 Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 2 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of five and sixty-three hundredths (5.63) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District, the City of Ville Platte excepted (an estimated $439,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected annually from the levy of the tax), for a period of seventeen (17) years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2043, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the District, including the purchase of fire trucks and equipment therefor, and the payment of Firemen's salaries?

Fire Protection District No. 2 Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 2 of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of five and sixty-three hundredths (5.63) mills (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $439,200), on all the property subject to taxation in the District, the City of Ville Platte excepted, for a period of fifteen (15) years, beginning with the year 2029 and ending with the year 2043, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the District, including the purchase of fire trucks and equipment therefor, and the payment of Firemen's salaries?

IBERIA PARISH

There's one run-off in Iberia Parish, for the Member of School Board District 10 seat. In that race, Suzette Boutte Charpentier, a Republican, faces Rachel L. Segura, No Party.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

There's one run-off in Jeff Davis Parish; that for Mayor Town of Elton. In that race, Brandon Kelley, a Republican faces Kesia Lemoine, an Independent.

There are two tax renewals on the ballot:

Broadmore Gravity Drainage District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Broadmore Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight and eight-tenths (8.8) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $305,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits?

Gravity Sub-Drainage District "A" of Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Gravity Sub-Drainage District "A" of Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eleven and thirty-nine hundredths (11.39) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $110,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, commencing 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?

LAFAYETTE PARISH

There are three run-offs in Lafayette Parish: one in Lafayette and two in Scott.

In Lafayette, the run-off is for City Judge City Court, Division A, City of Lafayette. In that race, Roya Boustany, a Republican, faces Jules Edwards III, no party

In Scott, the Council Member at Large City of Scott, Mark Moreau, a Republican, "Chris" Richard, a Republican.

For the Council Member District 3, City of Scott seat, Lee Domingue, a Republican, faces Danny Hollier, a Republican.

For the Council Member District 4, City of Scott seat, Blaine Roy, a Republican, faces Kert Thomas, a Republican.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

There's a run-off Member of School Board District 6, Renee Kaiser Aymond, no party, faces Judy Williams, a Republican.

In the run-off for Mayor City of Opelousas, Julius Alsandor, a Democrat, faces Charlee Renaud Lear, a Democrat.

In the run-off for Mayor Town of Grand Coteau, Annette M. Charles, a Democrat, faces Patrick N. Richard, a Democrat.

In the town of Melville, an election-day tragedy required a re-do of the mayoral election. Mayor Velma Hendrix, who was running for re-election, was killed in a car crash on election day. When that happens, election officials told us, qualifying must be re-opened and another election held.

That means there are four people on the ballot for that post in the December election: Robert Barnett, a Republican; Sheila "Sam" Londerno, a Democrat; Melissa Montgomery, a Republican; and Caretta Robertson, a Democrat.

In the run-off for Mayor Town of Port Barre, John "Johnny" Ardoin, a Democrat, faces "Gil" Savoy Jr., a Democrat.

There's a run-off for Chief of Police Town of Grand Coteau, with Jeffrey Carl Guilbeau, an Independent, facing Brad Randell, a Democrat.

There's a run-off for Chief of Police Town of Melville, with Phillip Lucas Jr., a Democrat, facing Cole Ponthieux, a Democrat.

The run-off for Council Member at Large Town of Washington has Erick G. Fontenot, a Democrat, facing Mona C. Wilson, a Democrat.

In the City of Opelousas, the run-off for Alderman District B has Delita Rubin Broussard, a Democrat, facing Floyd Ford, a Democrat.

There's a hearing next week in state district court about Ford's candidacy. The District Attorney has requested that his office be declared vacant based on the allegation that he doesn't live in the city limits any longer. To read about that, click here. We'll update this story after the hearing is held.

There also is a tax renewal on the ballot.

Bayou Mallet and Plaquemine Gravity Drainage District No. 10 Proposition

(Millage)

Shall Bayou Mallet and Plaquemine Gravity Drainage District No. 10 of St. Landry Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of ten (10) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $231,600 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, maintaining, operating and improving the gravity drainage works in said District?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

There's one run-off in St. Martin Parish, and it's for the District 9 seat on the School Board. Marlin d'Augereau, a Republican, faces Cheryl T. Knott, a Republican in that race.

There's a proposed hotel tax on the ballot in Henderson:

Town of Henderson Proposition

Shall the Town of Henderson, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), under the provisions of Act No. 365 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (the "Act"), and other constitutional and statutory authority, be authorized to levy and collect a tax of four percent (4%) (the "Tax"), in perpetuity, beginning January 1, 2023, upon the paid occupancy of hotel rooms within the Town (the Tax to be in addition to any other taxes thereon) (an amount of approximately $50,000 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be used to fund economic development, the promotion of tourism, and related infrastructure within the Town, the term "hotel" having the meaning set forth in the Act?

ST. MARY PARISH

There are two run-offs in St. Mary Parish, both in the town of Baldwin.

In the Chief of Police Town of Baldwin race, Ronnie Fuselier, a Democrat, faces Anthony "Gip" Gibson, a Democrat.

For the Board of Aldermen Town of Baldwin, Carolyn Bowser, a Democrat, faces Marion J. Newton, a Democrat.

There's a proposed amendment to the parish charter on the ballot:

Parishwide Home Rule Charter Proposition

Shall Section 2-07(F) of the Home Rule Charter for St. Mary Parish be amended to read as follows: (F) At the first regular meeting of a newly elected council and annually thereafter, a chairman and vice-chairman shall be elected by the council from among the council members. The chairman shall preside at meetings of the council, and in the absence or disqualification of the chairman, the vice-chairman shall preside. In the absence or disqualification of both the chairman and vice-chairman, the council shall designate one of its other members as temporary presiding officer. The chairman, vice-chairman, and temporary presiding officer shall be voting members of the council. The chairman shall receive additional compensation of $50.00 per month?

STATEWIDE

Statewide, there are three proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the ballot. Every time proposed amendments are on the ballot, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana releases a guide that provides the text of each one, as well as an explanation of what it seeks to accomplish. The guide also includes a clear statement of what yes and no votes would mean, as well as the arguments for and against each proposed amendment. There's information on what the current situation is, and any background on the issue the amendment seeks to address.

Here's a link to the one-page PAR guide to the amendments; we've also included PAR's analysis with each proposed amendment below:

Amendment 1

“Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?”

CURRENT SITUATION

The Louisiana Constitution requires a person to be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the state to register to vote and cast a ballot in its elections, with some exceptions. (Beyond those qualification standards, the law bars from voting and registering to vote those who are declared mentally incompetent, who are under an order of imprisonment for certain election offenses or who have been convicted of a felony and have been incarcerated within the last five years.) Louisiana’s election code requires people applying to register to vote to attest that they are United States citizens. Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections.

PROPOSED CHANGE

The amendment would add language to the state constitution requiring people to be citizens of the United States to register to vote and cast a ballot in Louisiana elections.

ARGUMENT FOR

Some municipalities in other states have allowed non-U.S. citizens to vote in their local elections. This amendment closes a possible loophole and adds clarity in the Louisiana Constitution, preventing a local governing authority in the state from trying to change the rules to allow people who aren’t United States citizens to register to vote and cast ballots.

ARGUMENT AGAINST

The amendment is unnecessary because Louisiana doesn’t allow people who aren’t United States citizens to vote in state elections, requiring those who register to vote to attest that they are citizens. No local governing authority in the state has tried to let non-U.S. citizens register to vote. Only the Louisiana Legislature can write voting laws, so municipalities don’t have the ability to change the rules to allow people who aren’t citizens to vote.

Amendment 2

“Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?”

CURRENT SITUATION

The State Civil Service Commission is a seven-member board that oversees the administration of rules governing personnel activities for state employees in the civil service system and hears appeals of decisions and disciplinary issues from state workers and agencies. Six of the commission’s members are appointed by the governor, chosen from nominees submitted by presidents of major private universities across the state (Centenary College, Dillard University, Louisiana Christian University, Loyola University, Tulane University and Xavier University.) Each president submits three nominees, and the governor picks one from each list. The seventh commission member is elected by classified state employees. At least one appointed member must be from each of Louisiana’s congressional districts. Members serve six-year terms.

PROPOSED CHANGE

The amendment would require the state Senate to confirm the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission.

ARGUMENT FOR

Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

ARGUMENT AGAINST

Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions.

Amendment 3

“Do you support an amendment to make appointed members of the State Police Commission subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate?”

CURRENT SITUATION

The State Police Commission is a seven-member board that oversees rules governing personnel activities for the agency and hears appeals of disciplinary issues from commissioned full-time law enforcement officers employed by the Office of State Police. Six of the commission’s members are appointed by the governor, chosen from nominees submitted by presidents of major private universities across the state (Centenary College, Dillard University, Louisiana Christian University, Loyola University, Tulane University and Xavier University.) Each president submits three nominees, and the governor picks one from each list. The seventh commission member is elected by classified state police officers. At least one appointed member must be from each of Louisiana’s congressional districts. Members serve six-year terms.

PROPOSED CHANGE

The amendment would require the state Senate to confirm the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission.

ARGUMENT FOR

Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

ARGUMENT AGAINST

Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions.

