Race for Crowley Mayor 2022

Four people are running to be Mayor of Crowley: Clint Cradeur, Tracy Garrick, Chad Monceaux and Tim Monceaux.

Here are the three questions we asked them:

Over the past few years, there have been conflicts among council members and the mayor. Tell us your view of these conflicts, and what plans you have to resolve and/or prevent conflict in the future.

What do you feel will be Crowley’s biggest challenge in the next 10 years? What are your plans to deal with that?

What is the one qualification you have that you feel sets you apart from your opponents?

Clint Cradeur is a Republican. He’s a life-long resident of Crowley, and has been a member of the Crowley Board of Aldermen for the past four years. To see his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Crowley Mayor 2022 Candidate: Clint Cradeur

Tracy Garrick, is an Independent. He has worked in the health care industry for almost 30 years, working as an administrator in several facilities. He’s a veteran of the U.S. Army and an ordained minister. To see his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Crowley Mayor 2022 Candidate: Tracy Garrick

Chad Monceaux is a Republican. He served 27 years as a Crowley firefighter, and 12 years as a Crowley police officer. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Crowley Mayor 2022 Candidate: Chad Moncreaux

"Tim" Monceaux is a Republican. He is the incumbent, having been elected Mayor in 2018. He’s now running for re-election.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Crowley Mayor 2022 Candidate: Tim Monceaux

