Downtown Lafayette Unlimited are back for another fall season of Bach Lunch

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced they are back for another fall season of Bach Lunch.

Michael Juan Nunez and Eric Adcock will perform on Friday, October 13th, and Major Handy and the Louisiana Blue Band ft. Sharona Thomas on Friday, October 20th.

"Bach Lunch is a great way for the downtown workforce to enjoy their lunch break and is the perfect stop for Friday field trips in Acadiana," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit that produces the series. "We invite the community to join us for live music, good food, and fun for all ages."

Food vendors will begin selling lunch at 11:00 a.m., and live music will begin at 12:00 p.m. Kids activities will be provided by Whataburger. Be sure to bring your blankets and chairs so that you can enjoy the show picnic-style.

Bach Lunch returns to Downtown Lafayette thanks to long-time presenting sponsor, Oats & Marino, with support from Evangeline Maid, CGI, DDG, Whataburger, Louisiana Cultural District, Louisiana Office of Cultural Development, Lafayette Travel and Home Bank.

Upcoming Dates:

October 13th – Parc Sans Souci – Michael Juan Nunez + Eric Adcock

Food vendors: Amis Grocery, Reggie’s Soulfood, Monster Munchies

October 20th – Parc Sans Souci – Major Handy and the Louisiana Blue Band ft. Sharona Thomas

Food vendors: Amis Grocery, Nina Creole, Monster Munchies