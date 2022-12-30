DOTD receives major grant funding for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Sec. Shawn Wilson of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that DOTD ends the year successfully receiving a major grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. DOTD will receive $150 million allocated to the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project. These funds are administered through the Mega Grant Program, which supports large projects that will have regional economic impacts.

The proposed design would exist north of and parallel to the current I-10 bridge. Consisting of six lanes, modern lighting, walking/bike paths, 73-foot clearance, and shoulders.

The proposal would cost between $400 and $600 million and include an entrance and exit into Westlake over the railroad.

“I would like to thank the Biden Administration, U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter for their help in passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and their continued advocacy to improve infrastructure across Louisiana. The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, a key bridge on one of our main priority routes, has exceeded its useful life, which is why this funding is critical. It will greatly benefit the state and region by providing lasting economic benefits, allowing for an increase in capacity and a vastly improved structure. I also want to congratulate DOTD and Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson for receiving the largest grant to ever be awarded to the department.” Gov. John Bel Edwards

“Bridges are not built by drawing partisan lines, but by working together and leading with intention to accomplish something greater,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. Ph.D. “At 70 years old, the Calcasieu River Bridge is a critical component of our state’s infrastructure system that has far exceeded its useful life. The replacement of this bridge has been a priority of mine since I was appointed Secretary, as it is a project of great significance, not only to Southwest Louisiana, but to the entire Gulf Coast. I want to sincerely thank Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter for their steadfast support for infrastructure and for voting for this Bipartisan bill and spearheading the letter of support that some members of our delegation signed. This year alone, DOTD has been awarded over $175M in discretionary grants with another $200+M in pending grant applications.”

“This funding makes a new I-10 bridge and a stronger Lake Charles a reality,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I was specifically thinking of this project as I worked with others on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. This is just the beginning of good news for Calcasieu Parish.”

“The federal funding grant for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge is very welcomed news,” said Senator Mark Abraham. “Our local delegation along with Louisiana DOTD has worked very hard to secure additional funding to make this project a reality. We still have more to do to finally have a new bridge and we will not stop our efforts until it is completed.”

“The people of this parish have long needed these funds,” said Representative Wilford Carter, Sr. “This will go a long way to address our infrastructure needs.”

"The awarding of a $150 Million Mega Grant for the I-10 Bridge from the Biden Administration moves us closer to getting the bridge constructed,” said George Swift, President and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance. “We especially want to thank Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter for voting for the Infrastructure Investment Act (IIJA) and Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson for pushing for this grant and the entire project. We are excited to see a new Calcasieu Bridge coming closer to reality."

The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Project will extend from the I-10/I-210 west interchange to east of the Ryan Street exit ramp on the east side of the bridge and will reconstruct the Calcasieu River Bridge and the interstate mainline, and improve and reconfigure a segment of LA 378 (Sampson Street) from I-10 to Sulphur Avenue. This $1.5 billion project will increase capacity by providing three thru lanes in each direction, with shoulders and center barriers, a lower approach incline, increased overheard clearance and improved interchanges.

A developer is anticipated to be selected for the P3 project by the fourth quarter of 2023, with construction to begin early 2025, weather permitting. Design and construction on this project is estimated to take five to seven years to complete.