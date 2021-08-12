Survey to begin on Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project

Drivers in Calcasieu Parish may see slower traffic next week as DOTD begins surveys for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the slow down may be experienced during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish on August 16 and August 17, 2021.

This work is scheduled to survey I-10 as part of I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project.

DOTD says that crews will be traveling along I-10 between the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp and scanning this corridor using Mobile Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

LiDAR scanning, they say, is a surveying method used to measure distance by using laser lights that make digital 3-D representations of the intended target.

"The Mobile LiDAR method is extremely cost beneficial to the state, as it will assist in expediting the Topography survey delivery schedule for DOTD designers, prevents multiple lane closures throughout the corridor, and reduce the number of conventional survey crews needed to perform the survey. DOTD has used this technology in previous projects throughout the state, and it has been proven to be a useful tool in the Topography Survey Process," a release states.

No lane closures are expected associated with it, however, it is expected to cause traffic to slow down due to police blocking traffic, "similar to a funeral procession," they say.

The mobile LiDAR scanning will continue throughout the day, driving along the surface streets and interstate along the vicinity of this project. Surveying is weather dependent and will be performed during the day between peak hours starting between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day.

