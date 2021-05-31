Did you see a string of lights in the sky? Here's what they are!

Just before 10 p.m., several Acadiana residents saw a bright string of lights flashing across the sky.

Several viewers called in to the KATC studios to tell us about what they saw; many said it looked like a line of 10 to 20 stars, flashing quickly across the sky in a line.

A couple of viewers were worried they were seeing things, but they weren't: They were a bunch of "Starlink" satellites owned by SpaceX.

"Starlink is the name of a satellite network that SpaceX is developing to provide global broadband coverage for high-speed internet access, particularly for people across the world in rural and remote areas. SpaceX has launched more than 600 new Starlinks this year, typically launching 60 at a time. As of last week, that places the number of Starlink satellites currently in orbit at more than 1,500. Over the coming few years, SpaceX plans to send up at least 12,000 Starlink satellites. Satellite internet is beamed through space at a rate that’s reportedly 47% faster than fiber-optic cable internet," according to the EarthSky website.

The company even has a website where you can track the satellites, so you can see the show for yourself: https://findstarlink.com/

Here's a picture of the lights, captured in Acadiana by Brennan Trahan: