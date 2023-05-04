Detention hearing set for former STM teacher and coach

The detention hearing for a Lafayette Parish educator who is being accused of enticing a minor to make child pornography is set for Thursday morning.

Jacob Delapaz is accused of enticing a minor to make child pornography.

Delapaz was fired last week, after a video was circulated online, apparently showing Delapaz saying sexually explicit things to someone he tutors.

As KATC investigates reported last week, Delapaz had previously been disciplined in Arkansas for inappropriate text messages to a student.

Despite that, he was hired in Vermilion Parish, and later by STM.

