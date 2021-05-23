DeRidder police arrest wanted murder suspect

DeRidder Police arrested a man wanted for murder in Livingston Parish.

According to a post on the DPD's Facebook page, Evan Cloninger, 31, was wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. Denham Springs detectives obtained the warrant for Cloninger's alleged involvement in a May 14 shooting in a motel parking lot there.

DeRidder police got information about Cloninger's whereabouts Saturday afternoon, and they found him at a home in the city.

DeRidder police, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana State Police troopers went to the residence and after a brief standoff, at 6:49PM, Cloninger was taken into custody, the post states.

Cloninger was taken to the DeRidder Police Department, where Denham Springs detectives came to pick him up.

