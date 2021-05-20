Deadline extended for French Culture Film Grant

The deadline to apply for #CreateLouisiana's 2021 French Culture Film Grant has been extended to Monday, June 7, 2021.

The grant will award one Louisiana filmmaking team with $25,000 cash to create a new film (a short-scripted film or feature-length documentary) featuring French culture and local talent.

CreateLouisiana says the French Culture Film Grant is an industry-building program that recognizes the creative community and the state’s deep connection to French and Francophone culture.

"This funding opportunity aids in those creative endeavors by offering the necessary resources for the next generation to tell stories of our past, current and future traditions," they say.

The grant is made possible through TV5MONDE USA – America’s only 24/7 French language general entertainment network.

For more information about #CreateLouisiana or to apply for the 2021 French Culture Film Grant, visit www.CreateLouisiana.com .

All applications are due June 7, 2021 by 11:59PM.

