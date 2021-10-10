Crash claims life of DeRidder woman

An early Sunday crash has claimed the life of a DeRidder woman.

Chaniya Piper, 21, died in the crash, which happened at about 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 171 south of Lumas Road in Beauregard Parish.

She was one of three passengers in a vehicle driven by a forth person, state police say. The vehicle was traveling north on the highway, when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The truck traveled back on the road, ran off the road again into the median for second time, and overturned.

Piper was wearing her seat belt but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the two other passengers sustained only minor injuries, troopers say.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2021.