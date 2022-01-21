COVID vaccine sites for next week

Here are the vaccination and testing sites for next week.

VACCINATIONS:

The Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine available for people ages 5 years and older; the 1st dose, 2nd dose and Booster are available. People ages 5 to 17 need to have a parent or guardian present and all those who come should bring their vaccination site.

1/24/22 8am-3:30pm

St Martin Parish Health Unit

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097

303 W Port St, St. Martinville

1/25/22 8am-3:30pm

St Landry Parish Health Unit

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220

308 W. Bloch St, Opelousas

1/25/22 8am-3:30pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021

715 Weldon Street, New Iberia

1/25/22 9am-2:30pm

Sunset Community Center

Call for an appointment 337-662-5236

108 Leo Richard Ln, Sunset

1/26/22 8am-3:30pm

Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443

2501 Charity St., Abbeville

1/26/22 8am- 3:30pm

Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)

220 W. Willow St, Lafayette

1/27/22 8am-3:30pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507

1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley

1/27/22 8am-3:30pm

Evangeline Parish Health Unit by appointment:

OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135

1010 W LaSalle Street, Ville Platte

1/29/22 10am-1pm

St Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall

600 Madeline St., Lafayette

Ages 5-17, parent/legal guardian must be present

For booster doses, bring your COVID Vaccine Card

For more information, call 337-262-5311

TESTING:

Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing

8am to 2pm

Acadia Parish Health Unit

1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Ville Platte Civic Center

704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte LA

Mondays & Fridays 9a-2pm

Iberia Parish Health Unit

715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex

220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

St. Martin Parish Health Unit

303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA

Tuesday and Thursday

Evangeline Downs Casino

2235 Creswell Lane Ext, North Parking Lot on side of hotel, Opelousas

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (PCR only)

Must pre-register: www.orion.healthcare/community (Opelousas Site only)

• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing

• Wear a mask.

• No medical evaluation available, testing only.

• Email address required for obtaining results.

Eligibility for testing:

• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)

• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case

• Required for Travel

For more information call 337-262-5311