COVID vaccine sites for next week

Here are the vaccination and testing sites for next week.
VACCINATIONS:
The Pfizer and Moderna Vaccine available for people ages 5 years and older; the 1st dose, 2nd dose and Booster are available. People ages 5 to 17 need to have a parent or guardian present and all those who come should bring their vaccination site.
1/24/22 8am-3:30pm
St Martin Parish Health Unit
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097
303 W Port St, St. Martinville
1/25/22 8am-3:30pm
St Landry Parish Health Unit
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220
308 W. Bloch St, Opelousas
1/25/22 8am-3:30pm
Iberia Parish Health Unit
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-373-0021
715 Weldon Street, New Iberia
1/25/22 9am-2:30pm
Sunset Community Center
Call for an appointment 337-662-5236
108 Leo Richard Ln, Sunset
1/26/22 8am-3:30pm
Vermilion Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443
2501 Charity St., Abbeville
1/26/22 8am- 3:30pm
Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616 (ext 120)
220 W. Willow St, Lafayette
1/27/22 8am-3:30pm
Acadia Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507
1029 Capitol Ave, Crowley
1/27/22 8am-3:30pm
Evangeline Parish Health Unit by appointment:
OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135
1010 W LaSalle Street, Ville Platte
1/29/22 10am-1pm
St Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall
600 Madeline St., Lafayette
Ages 5-17, parent/legal guardian must be present
For booster doses, bring your COVID Vaccine Card
For more information, call 337-262-5311
TESTING:
Drive Thru COVID- 19 Testing
8am to 2pm
Acadia Parish Health Unit
1029 Capitol Ave Crowley LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Ville Platte Civic Center
704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte LA
Mondays & Fridays 9a-2pm
Iberia Parish Health Unit
715 Weldon Street New Iberia LA
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Lafayette Parish Health Unit Clifton Chenier Complex
220 West Willow Street Bldg A Lafayette, LA
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
St. Martin Parish Health Unit
303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA
Tuesday and Thursday
Evangeline Downs Casino
2235 Creswell Lane Ext, North Parking Lot on side of hotel, Opelousas
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (PCR only)
Must pre-register: www.orion.healthcare/community (Opelousas Site only)
• There is NO COST for the COVID Testing
• Wear a mask.
• No medical evaluation available, testing only.
• Email address required for obtaining results.
Eligibility for testing:
• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (mild symptoms, no medical evaluation available)
• Close Contact to known COVID-19 case
• Required for Travel
For more information call 337-262-5311