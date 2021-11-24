COVID shots, boosters available

Here is a list of locations around Acadiana where you can get your COVID vaccination or booster over the next couple of days.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots are available for all people ages 5 years or older. People receiving their 1st dose will receive a $100 VISA card. For people ages 5-17, a parent/legal guardian must be present

For Booster doses, bring your COVID vaccine card.

Here's the list:

11/28/21 1pm-3pm Acts of Love-A Free Insurance & Driving School, 104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott

11/29/21 8am – 3:30pm St Martin Parish Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville

11/30/21 8am-3:30pm Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia

11/30/21 3pm-6pm Lanora’s 620 N. Main St, Church Point

11/30/21 11a-3pm Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas

For questions call 337-262-5311