COVID shots, boosters available

Here is a list of locations around Acadiana where you can get your COVID vaccination or booster over the next couple of days.
The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J shots are available for all people ages 5 years or older. People receiving their 1st dose will receive a $100 VISA card. For people ages 5-17, a parent/legal guardian must be present
For Booster doses, bring your COVID vaccine card.
Here's the list:
11/28/21 1pm-3pm Acts of Love-A Free Insurance & Driving School, 104 Blue Boy Drive, Scott
11/29/21 8am – 3:30pm St Martin Parish Health Unit 303 W. Port St, St Martinville
11/30/21 8am-3:30pm Iberia Parish Health Unit 715B Weldon St, New Iberia
11/30/21 3pm-6pm Lanora’s 620 N. Main St, Church Point
11/30/21 11a-3pm Opelousas Civic Center 1638 Creswell Ln, Opelousas
For questions call 337-262-5311