Concerns grow in Acadiana with the increase in gas prices

LAFAYETTE — Gas prices are shocking drivers across the country and here in Acadiana.

The president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Mike Moncla, says the prices you pay at the pump is higher.

"A lot of this increase has to do with a shift in focus at the federal level when it comes to domestic energy expenditures, while prices may seem suddenly high, gasoline is still the cheapest liquid you can buy at a gas station."

He also says that Louisianans are lucky to be paying what we currently are the pump because other countries have it a lot worse right now with some even paying double or triple what we do.

He hopes knowing this will help ease some of the "heartburn" people have over what they're paying at the pump.

Taylor Toole spoke with residents that say the prices are raising their eyebrows since the price at the pumps are nearly three dollars.

"You know I think the gas prices are so ridiculous because we have people who are not working, people who lost their jobs, and they can't afford these gas prices," said Damon Lacombe from Carencro.

Erin McFaul of Lafayette has mixed opinions,"I kind of feel like it's bad either way, if it's too low people have something kind of to complain about that, and if it's too high probably that's important too."

According to gasprices.aaa.com the national average gas price for regular is $3.369 and $3.322 from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel