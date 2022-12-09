Community vaccination events ahead of holidays

With flu at its highest level in five years and an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Louisiana Department of Health reminds residents to make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and boosters.

“It is possible we are seeing the beginning of another COVID-19 surge. On top of that, Louisiana is already experiencing its most active flu season in at least five years,” says LDH State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Thankfully, we have the tools and experience to protect ourselves and those around us. Staying up to date on your COVID-19 and flu vaccines, including getting your bivalent COVID-19 booster, will give your body time to bolster immunity before the height of the holiday season.”

LDH is set to host a series of community vaccination events across Acadiana. From December 10 to December 17, visit locations in Acadia Parish, Lafayette Parish, St. Landry Parish, St. Martin Parish and Vermilion Parish ahead of holiday gatherings.

ACADIA PARISH



Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm at Love of Christ Baptist Church on 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave. in Crowley.

Flu vaccines COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up Mpox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)





LAFAYETTE PARISH



Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm at St. Anthony Catholic Church on 615 Edison St. in Lafayette.

Flu vaccines COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up Mpox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)



ST. LANDRY PARISH



Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:30 am at Mobile Market on 2101 West Ash Ave. in Eunice.

Flu vaccines: 6 months and above COVID-19 Bivalent boosters: 12 years and above Mpox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)





ST. MARTIN PARISH



Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10 am to 4 pm at Judge Carl Williams Park on 801 W. Bridges St. in Breaux Bridge.

Flu vaccines COVID-19 Bivalent boosters for 5 years & up Mpox vaccines (must meet eligibility criteria)

Alosia's Open Arms will also present the Second Annual Christmas Lunch and Community Health Outreach. COVID-19 tests, mental health providers, Naloxone/Narcan supplies, Medicaid and SNAP, and applications will all be on site. Activities include awareness speech, pictures with Santa, a fun jump, hot cocoa, and music. Please contact Demond Roberts for more information at (337) 247-7251.



VERMILION PARISH



Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 12 pm to 5:30 pm at Vermilion Parish Health Unit on 2501 Charity Street in Abbeville.

Flu vaccines: 6 months and above COVID-19 Bivalent boosters: 12 years and above



For more information on community vaccination locations, call 211 or visit here.