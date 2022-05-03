Cleco asks customers to prepare for 2022 hurricane season

Cleco is asking for customers to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season before it begins.

As part of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Cleco has provided tips to help customers and residents ready themselves for potential storms. This weeklong initiative, led by the National Weather Service, is an effort to improve the nation’s readiness, responsiveness and overall resilience against hurricanes before the season starts.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

“We’re less than a month away from the start of our hurricane season, so now is the time to get ready,” said Clint Robichaux, director of distribution operations and reliability. “Louisiana’s proximity to the Gulf Coast makes us prone to hurricanes, so our best defense is preparation.”

Researchers are predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Colorado State University (CSU) provides a yearly forecast and has forecasted 19 named storms. Of the 19 storms, CSU expects nine of them to become hurricanes and four to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). According to CSU, an average season is one with 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

See information on that here

Over the past two years, Cleco Power and its customers have been severely impacted by a total of four hurricanes – Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020 and Ida in 2021.

Below are steps customers can take to prepare for the 2022 hurricane season:

Prepare a storm kit.

Gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including cash, batteries, battery-powered radio to receive news media updates, flashlights, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.

Review your insurance policies.

Contact your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance checkup to ensure you have adequate insurance coverage for property damage. Take pictures or video of the inside and outside areas of your home or business for potential insurance needs. Also, home and renters’ insurance typically don’t cover flooding, so inquire about flood insurance,if needed.

Develop an evacuation plan in case you have to evacuate.

Find out if you live in a flood-prone area and plan where you would go and how you would get there. Also, plan ahead for medical or special needs and pets.

Test your generator to make sure it’s working.

Portable generators, when used correctly, can provide backup power to your home or business in the event of a power outage. Always operate your generator according to manufacturer instructions and in an open, well-ventilated area.



More storm preparedness tips can be found online at www.cleco.com.

