Chorale Acadienne to hold auditions next week

Chorale Acadienne, Acadiana's premier semi-professional choral group, is set to hold auditions next week for its upcoming season.

Auditions will be held Monday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

For more than 38 years, Chorale Acadienne has provided choral masterworks to audiences in Acadiana from over 50 composers spanning five centuries. The group has presented works sung a cappella as well as accompanied by brass, organ, piano, and full symphony orchestra.

For more information on the group and how to audition by calling 337-739-8185 or click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel